Quick Hits: The Fearless Edition

In Red Wings Land

Jeff Blashill wants Martin Frk, Detroit Red Wings as whole, to play without fear | Helene St. James, Detroit Free Press

I guess the reason why Martin Frk has slowed down from his quick start to the year is because he’s been playing afraid. I’m not sure if that’s the case or if he’s caught some unlucky breaks while playing with less talented players, but it is good to see the coaching staff behind him even if he’s not been producing points. He’s done a good job thus far and I hope those points start coming soon.

Around the NHL

Sidney Crosby vs. Connor McDavid: Breaking down two very different players | Andrew Berkshire, SportsNet

Last night, we were treated to a game between Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, two of the best offensive talents in the league right now. It’s too bad this game couldn’t be used as a marketing opportunity for the league because NBC decided to air the Detroit-Buffalo game instead. Oops.

Anyway, this is an interesting look at both players using some data provided by SPORTLOGiQ. I’m not very familiar with this tracking company so, like everything else on the Internet, I took this with a grain of salt. The data isn’t publicly available, so it’s interesting to see if there are any differences between this and sources like Corsica that use data from NHL game files.