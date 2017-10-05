Quick Hits: The NHL is Finally Here Edition

In Red Wings Land

Krupa: Wings a few years away from contending status - The Detroit News

Krupa with a lot of the stuff we've been talking about all factored together in the frank discussion that the team isn't just good enough and what kind of stuff they need to focus on in order to work back towards getting there.

Around the League

31 Thoughts: What the Jets are doing to make the post-season - Sportsnet.ca

It's hard to trickle down all 31 thoughts into just one little blurb, but if I had to do it, I'd say come for the goalie-strapped-to-a-giant-rubber-band gif. There's AA and Sheahan-trade related stuff in here, but the whole thing is mostly about preseason expectations around the league. Always a good read.