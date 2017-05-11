Quick Hits: the Serious? About Head Shots Edition

In Red Wings Land

Check out photos from "Paint the Ice" at Joe Louis Arena, and share your own! | MLive.com

The Wings let fans paint the ice at the Joe for a relatively small donation and they've got a gallery of pictures of it up at MLive. It's a pretty cool way to let folks send a goodbye message (or to remind people about how much they like garlic bread, I guess).

Around the League

Predators' P.K. Subban fined by NHL for diving/embellishment - Sportsnet.ca

The NHL has decided that their preferred method of punishing headshots in the playoffs is to fine the player who receives them apparently.

Listen, I've seen PK Subban embellish before. I've called him on it. He's no stranger to the odd bit of acting... but this? On a play where Subban was absolutely knocked in the head? The NHL is going to hang their supplemental discipline process on having taken another look and being ABSOLUTELY CERTAIN that he was playing it up?

That's horseshit.