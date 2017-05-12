Anthony Mantha named Red Wings Rookie of the Year by Detroit Sports Broadcasters Association

DETROIT, Mich — Red Wings rookie winger Anthony Mantha has been named the team’s rookie of the year by the Detroit Sports Broadcasters Association.

Mantha, 22 years old, posted 36 points (17-19-36) in 60 games in his first season. The former first-rounder out of Longueuil, Quebec was one of the few bright spots in a flat season for the team as a whole. Unfortunately for him, he suffered an injury late in the season which prevented him from a strong finish. The good news is that his impressive play has locked him into the NHL for good, as the team opted to not reassign him to the Grand Rapids Griffins for their push in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Mantha established himself as a top-six power-winger, and a no-doubt cornerstone piece to the future of the team.

