2017 NHL Draft Profile: Red Wings would be wise not to pass on Cody Glass

One of the fastest-risers in this Draft, Cody Glass was initially rated as a “C” level prospect by the NHL’s CSS indicating that he’d go somewhere in Rounds 4-6. After finishing as one of the highest scorers in the WHL this season, he’s worked himself into the first round conversation and could be a top-10 selection.

Player vitals

Name: Cody Glass

Position: Center

Date of birth: April 1, 1999

Birthplace: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 170 pounds

NHL comparable: Mark Scheifele

Rankings

ISS Hockey: #7

McKeen’s Hockey: #13

Future Considerations: #16

NHL CSS: #6 (North American skaters)

Player Analysis

Cody Glass is one of the most intriguing prospects in this Draft just because of his ridiculous turnaround over the past year. Last year in the WHL, Glass got into 65 games as a 16-year-old and contributed 27 points to the Portland Winterhawks. An injury to Red Wings prospect Dominic Turgeon opened the door for Glass to skate on the Winterhawks’ top line in the WHL playoffs. Although Portland was swept, Glass’ 3 points paced the team.

But things weren’t smooth sailing for Glass after that. He was cut from Team Canada’s U18 team that went on to place fifth of eight teams at the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament in August. In response to being cut, Glass decided that he’d had enough of being listed as an “honorable mention” on the NHL CSS list and finished second among draft-eligible U18 skaters in WHL scoring (Kailer Yamamoto edged out Glass by a mere 5 points). In a manner of a year, Glass had gone from being considered a mid-round talent to now, where he’s a lock to be taken in the first round and could go inside the top-10.

So what makes Glass such a desirable prospect? Well, as you’ve probably guessed, he’s a born competitor. He takes criticism and adversity and uses it to better his game. He’s a smart player who plays a strong two-way game. And even though he hasn’t yet filled out his 6’2” frame, he plays a smart, gritty game. He doesn’t always go for a big hit or try to purely out-muscle opponents, but instead uses his frame, smarts and stick-checking skills to separate players from the puck.

Although he doesn’t possess the creativity of some of his peers, his all-around game is still very effective and definitely gets the job done. His shot is his best offensive asset but he does have a tendency to defer to teammates rather than shoot the puck himself. Something else he might want to work on is his skating stride. He doesn’t have the best form, as you might be able to tell in the highlight videos below, but is by no means a bad skater. I guess this point goes back to the old scenario: You have two runners, both run the same time, one has perfect form and the other has awful form, who do you choose? Glass is a quick skater and doesn’t get beat often. It’d be easy to see him as one of the quickest guys in the league with a little bit of tweaking to his form and some more explosiveness in his legs as he fills out from the 170 pounds he’s listed at now.

All in all, Glass projects as a top-six center in the NHL. He’s such an intelligent player and a fierce competitor. It’d be hard for me to imagine a scenario where he doesn’t make the NHL and earn a spot on a club’s first or second line.

Highlights

Depending on the Wings’ situation when they pick at #9, it might be a smart idea to take a chance on Glass. We certainly need help at center and on defense, so adding a player that projects as a top-six, two-way center into the mix would definitely be a good idea. Ken Holland and Co. worry a lot about crushing the confidence of their young players. I don’t think Glass would crack under the pressure, and that’s why he’s gone from a projected 4th or 5th rounder all the way up to where he is now.