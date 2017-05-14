Red Wings Player Grades: Riley Sheahan

Player Profile

Born: 12/7/1991 St. Catharines, ON, CAN

Height/Weight: 6’3/226lbs

Position: Forward

2016-17 Stats

GP: 80

G: 2

P: 13

ATOI: 13:58

CF: 45.5%

The Season Narrative

After scoring 14 goals and 11 assists in 2015-16, the team hoped that Riley Sheahan could take a step forward, possibly helping out the power play.

What He Did Vs. Expectations

Final Grade: F

In a way, it’s almost impressive that a NHL player can play almost an entire season without scoring a goal. It’s doubly impressing that the same player can score two goals in the last game, including the final NHL goal at Joe Louis Arena.

His terrible season this year does not mean that he can’t bounce back and be an NHL contributor on this team or another team, but there is really no way to spin his performance this year as anything above failing.

His xGF60 was above only Steve Ott, Robbie Russo, and Luke Glendening. The only players worse than him at actual GF60 were Steve Ott, Justin Abdelkader, and Drew Miller. It wasn’t just that he wasn’t scoring, the players he was playing with weren’t scoring much either.

Other than the players on the “OMG (our Corsi is so terrible)” line, Sheahan only finished above Abdelkader and Sproul in the CF% basement for the Red Wings.

I am personally thankful though, since his goalless drought was good for at least one or two easy jokes on recaps.

It also gave me one of my most popular tweets of the year, so there’s that:

NBC is taking things a little too far, IMO. pic.twitter.com/eE6IEMbdXo — Peter WiiM (@jimmywellington) February 12, 2017