Quick Hits: the 2zi Fast-2zi Furious Edition

In Red Wings Land

Detroit Red Wings prospects lead Griffins to AHL semifinals | Detroit Free Press

Helene takes special notice of Tyler Bertuzzi's contributions to the Griffins' on their current playoff run and also accidentally calls the San Jose AHL team the Barracudas, which might bother any resident ichthyologists around here.

At any rate, Lil Bert didn't really stand out during his small cup of coffee in the NHL this season, but that guy is a playoff monster for the Griffins. He's not likely to grow above being a depth forward/bottom-sixer, but he's exactly the kind of depth forward teams really need. He's got a good sense for him and seems to have a much better grasp on the line between being a pest and a rat since he joined the organization.

Around the NHL

NBC delayed the start of Game 1 between the Penguins and Senators for golf, and hockey internet wasn’t happy - SBNation.com

Pittsburgh fans getting mad at NBC for messing with the playoff schedule is hilarious, considering how the network's promotion of Conan O'Brien changed the 2009 Cup Final schedule (You know Conan... the guy who's been on TBS since 2010?).

in all honesty, it is stupid that the NHL is locked into a broadcast relationship with a network who values them less than golf and horse racing, but it's also the bed the league has made and the one they're being made to lie in. All in all, I'm kind of surprised that American viewers didn't just have to suffer the ignominy of having to join the game already in progress after a non-final round of a golf tournament ended.