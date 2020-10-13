 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quick Hits: The Well-Done Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
Virtual Scotty Bowman roast to benefit Jamie Daniels Foundation on opioid awareness - MLive

To help spread the word, Fox Sports Detroit is airing the Celebrity Roast of Scotty Bowman Wednesday at 8 p.m. The pre-taped 90-minute show will have many luminaries from hockey and entertainment sharing stories, providing tributes and telling jokes about the former Red Wings coach. It will be interspersed with the Foundation’s message.

I thought the roast format was past its usefulness before seeing the Redmond roast last year and I really enjoyed it. I think it’s because it got back to its roots of being a bunch of people who really do respect each other and not a bunch of professional comedians competing to brutalize one another.

New York Rangers Sign Alexis Lafrenière to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract - Blueshirt Banter

With Lafrenière now under contract officially, the Rangers have $18,804,367 in on paper cap space. But when it comes to bonus threshold for players, the Rangers are already projected to be over the 7.5% allowed ($6,112,500 of an $81.5 million cap) and anything over that amount is held against the salary cap to start the season which could be as much as $4.8 million.

Good info on the Rangers’ cap situation after Lafreniere signed the max allowable ELC, which is standard for #1 overall picks.

After consecutive offseason cups won by Jim Nill, this year’s trophy is going to Joe Sakic.

