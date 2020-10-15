 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quick Hits: The Old New and New Old Guy Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
Carolina Hurricanes v New York Rangers Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

After initial trade shock, Marc Staal excited for ‘fresh start’ with Wings - The Detroit News

"After the shock wore off and I started thinking about it more, talked to the coaching staff and (general manager) Steve (Yzerman), that shock turned more into excitement. You don’t know when the season will get going, but I’m excited about getting to Detroit and getting an opportunity for a fresh start and to play somewhere different.

Kulfan says he should slot in the top two pairs. Staal and Yzerman just talk about his opportunity.

That,my friends, is a Henrik Zetterberg goal.

Around the NHL

31 Thoughts: Inside the tough, tense early days of NHL free agency - Sportsnet

24. Toronto signed Jimmy Vesey with the opportunity to play a top-six role at $900,000. They also looked at Vladislav Namestnikov and Conor Sheary. The former got a better offer with Detroit. I’m surprised the latter is still out there. He can play with good players.

This is the only Detroit mention, but as always there's a lot of good stuff in here. Interesting that the Bolts asked Stamkos to waive his NMC. Good strategy...just interesting.

Yuck. Need a palate cleanser:

If you can see it, you can be it: the story behind a petition to Mattel for a USA Hockey Barbie - The Ice Garden

An experience two years ago stuck with me and made me so passionate about helping bring change today. After a hockey clinic, I joined my mother in the viewing area to take off my gear. At the table next to me, a little girl sat with her family watching the hockey players and figure skaters practicing with their coaches. The little girl pointed to the hockey players and said, “I want to do that.” and her father shook his head and said “No. Hockey is for boys, that is for girls” (gesturing to the figure skater). I saw the dejection in her eyes as she sunk into the chair.

If that part had any effect on you, follow the link and read the next paragraph. Hell, read the whole thing. Representation matters and this 15 year old nails it.

