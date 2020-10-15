Quick Hits: The Old New and New Old Guy Edition

In Red Wings Land

"After the shock wore off and I started thinking about it more, talked to the coaching staff and (general manager) Steve (Yzerman), that shock turned more into excitement. You don’t know when the season will get going, but I’m excited about getting to Detroit and getting an opportunity for a fresh start and to play somewhere different.

Kulfan says he should slot in the top two pairs. Staal and Yzerman just talk about his opportunity.

That,my friends, is a Henrik Zetterberg goal.

Around the NHL

24. Toronto signed Jimmy Vesey with the opportunity to play a top-six role at $900,000. They also looked at Vladislav Namestnikov and Conor Sheary. The former got a better offer with Detroit. I’m surprised the latter is still out there. He can play with good players.

This is the only Detroit mention, but as always there's a lot of good stuff in here. Interesting that the Bolts asked Stamkos to waive his NMC. Good strategy...just interesting.

BREAKING: The Canadiens have signed Brendan Gallagher to a six-year extension. The deal has an average annual value of $6.5 million.#GoHabsGohttps://t.co/w57uPcmwoQ — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 14, 2020

Yuck. Need a palate cleanser:

An experience two years ago stuck with me and made me so passionate about helping bring change today. After a hockey clinic, I joined my mother in the viewing area to take off my gear. At the table next to me, a little girl sat with her family watching the hockey players and figure skaters practicing with their coaches. The little girl pointed to the hockey players and said, “I want to do that.” and her father shook his head and said “No. Hockey is for boys, that is for girls” (gesturing to the figure skater). I saw the dejection in her eyes as she sunk into the chair.

If that part had any effect on you, follow the link and read the next paragraph. Hell, read the whole thing. Representation matters and this 15 year old nails it.