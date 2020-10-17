Quick Hits: The Don’t Call it That Edition

In Red Wings Land

“When I was younger I loved Dominik Hasek’s saves,” Bednar said. “I know Petr Mrazek. I saw some documentary from 2002 when Wings won the Stanley Cup with Dominik Hasek, Brett Hull, Steve Yzerman and more. I like them.” Bednar (6-4, 196) is an athletic goalie who is practicing with his old team in his hometown of Karlovy Vary, awaiting word on what will happen with the Canadian Hockey League (he was drafted by Acadie-Bathurst of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League). He split 2019-20 among teams in the top and second-tier Czech leagues. “It was great experiences,” he said.

Some good stuff in here from all of the draft picks who were in on the zoom calls.

Around the NHL

We appreciate the numerous posts by members of the public where they have taken the opportunity to point out that it was not a Zamboni brand ice resurfacer

Sorry about your rink, losers BUT STOP CALLING IT A ZAMBONI.