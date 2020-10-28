Quick Hits: The Arbiter of Sorrow Edition

In Red Wings Land

Last season, Bertuzzi scored 21 goals and 27 assists in 71 games playing on Detroit’s top line. According to Cap Friendly, the comparables for today’s contract are Andre Burakovsy, Pavel Buchnevich, and Jakub Vrana

I just wanted to share this again

♫Hair black, looking clear

My work is done soon here

Try signing back with me

Get back which used to be

Drink up, shoot in

Let the beatings begin

Distributor of pain

Next year you sign again



Tyler Bertuzzi

Your deal is half plus three♫



- Arbiter of Sorrow — Winging It In Motown (@wingingitmotown) October 27, 2020

Around the NHL

[Editor’s Note: This is an idea that has been around for a while and has become known as the Gold Plan. This is pointed out in the comments of the article. I’m sharing it because it mentions Detroit still wins the first draft pick based on this]

7. Tomas Tatar, Montreal Canadiens. One of the most underrated players in the league. Drives possession and helps dictate the pace of play and you can pencil him in for close to 25 goals and 50 points at the start of each season.

20 names on the list and some interesting candidates depending on whether the WIngs are in position to add a high-priced veteran. I don’t think Ovi is going to be there by the end of the year though.

Finally:

Something to think about. It’s not ok to hate and it’s not ok to ignore what this parent is saying. pic.twitter.com/SbqSpruw5K — Players Against Hate (@players_X_hate) October 27, 2020

It’s uncomfortable that this is still a story. I get that.