Quick Hits: The Arbiter of Sorrow Edition

New
By J.J. from Kansas
Montreal Canadiens v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

Tyler Bertuzzi and Red Wings handed a 1 year, $3.5M Contract by Arbitrator - Peter

Last season, Bertuzzi scored 21 goals and 27 assists in 71 games playing on Detroit’s top line. According to Cap Friendly, the comparables for today’s contract are Andre Burakovsy, Pavel Buchnevich, and Jakub Vrana

I just wanted to share this again

Around the NHL

The Death of the Ping Pong Balls: Re-thinking the NHL Draft Lottery - Die by the Blade

[Editor’s Note: This is an idea that has been around for a while and has become known as the Gold Plan. This is pointed out in the comments of the article. I’m sharing it because it mentions Detroit still wins the first draft pick based on this]

NHL Power Rankings: Looking at the potential 2021 free agents - NBC Sports

7. Tomas Tatar, Montreal Canadiens. One of the most underrated players in the league. Drives possession and helps dictate the pace of play and you can pencil him in for close to 25 goals and 50 points at the start of each season.

20 names on the list and some interesting candidates depending on whether the WIngs are in position to add a high-priced veteran. I don’t think Ovi is going to be there by the end of the year though.

Finally:

It’s uncomfortable that this is still a story. I get that.

