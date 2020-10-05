Quick Hits: The Best Draft Picks Edition

In Red Wings Land

Detroit Red Wings' NHL draft spots have produced plenty of talent

Regardless of who they select on Tuesday, the 4th overall pick should become a difference maker in the rebuild. The key to a successful draft will be hitting on picks in future rounds. Detroit has done pretty well in that area in the last few years, based on their prospects recent performances. Time will tell, however, if those prospects will become impact NHL players.

Realistically, if just two or three of those draftees after the first round end up contributing at the NHL level, it’ll have been a successful draft for general manager Steve Yzerman and his front office. But what if they really hit it out of the park — or, in hockey terms, what if they really fill up the net? Yzerman went No. 4 himself back in 1983, and that worked out, uh, pretty well.

Around the NHL

I’d be ok with a few names on this list, as long as they weren’t long term deals. The problem is that most UFA goalies are going to sign deals longer than I would be comfortable with.