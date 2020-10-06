2020 NHL Draft: How to watch, what the experts say about Red Wings pick at no. 4

Well, it took a few extra months, but the day has finally come. Tonight — the 2020 NHL Draft will kick-off in a way we’ve never seen before. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Draft will be carried out virtually. The Red Wings hold the 4th overall pick, and the possibilities are endless for Steve Yzerman and his second Draft in charge of the Detroit Red Wings.

How to Watch

Time: 7:00pm

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: NBC Sports Live

1st Round Draft Order

Who’s it gonna be?

The good news is that the speculation as to who Yzerman will take officially ends tonight. The bad news is that... Well, we have no damn idea who it’s going to be. Yzerman typically plays his cards close to the chest, but there have been a lot of rumors that the team is interested in the likes of Cole Perfetti, Jamie Drysdale, and Jaroslav Askarov, among other names. The Red Wings are in a good spot to pick up a potentially franchise-altering talent, but Steve Yzerman has shown us that he’s willing to go off the board if he thinks a player is special in his mind.

Mock Drafts

SB Nation - Tim Stutzle

In our sitewide mock, the top prospect in Europe fell to 4th overall, and we really couldn’t say no to that. Stutzle has seen a surge in interest after his impressive performance at the last WJC. It’s unlikely he falls out of the top-three picks, but crazier things have happened.

ESPN - Cole Perfetti

Chris Peters has the Wings reaching for the young stud from the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit. The center had a breakout season with 37 goals in 61 games. Peters also throws Askarov’s name as a potential pick.

NBC Sports Network - Cole Perfetti

Sean Leahy throws out a few potential names — Lucas Raymond, and Marco Rossi are listed as candidates, but Leahy likes the Perfetti pick at 4 for Steve Yzerman.

USA Today - Cole Perfetti

I’m sensing a pattern here...

NHL.com - Marco Rossi

In a bit of a roundtable mock, three NHL writers all agree think that Marco Rossi, a center with the OHL’s Ottawa 67’s, is the right choice. Rossi is an electric offensive force who led all CHL players with 120 points in 56 games.

Pronman - Cole Perfetti

Craig Button - Jamie Drysdale

Button has the Red Wings going defense in back-to-back drafts. Yzerman selected German defenseman Moritz Seider at 6th overall last year, so you’d think he would look for a high-end forward.. But there’s a lot of belief that Yzerman could go defense again and stock up the future defensive cupboard. Drysdale is thought of as the top defenseman in his class after putting up 56 points in 49 games with the OHL’s Erie Otters.

This is just the beginning for Steve Yzerman — the 2nd-year GM has nine more picks to play with after tonight. Three of those picks are in the 2nd round, one of them will be the first pick when day two kicks off Wednesday night on NHL Network. There’s a chance we’ll start to get a better understanding of what his plan is for the organization after two drafts under his belt.