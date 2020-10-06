Quick Hits: The Draft Day Edition

In Red Wings Land

NHL Mock Draft: Who gets selected after Alexis Lafreniere?

Sean Leahy has the Red Wings picking Cole Perfetti, which would be completely unsurprising to me.

I believe Yzerman values hockey IQ, and of those available, the most refined are Perfetti, Lucas Raymond, and Marco Rossi. Rossi falls short of the other two in terms of skill (although he is still awesome), while Perfetti has the edge in grit. Raymond’s offensive game is more well-rounded. In the end, I take Perfetti, as he seems to have fewer scenarios whereby he fails to live up to his potential and just as many where he ends up a 70-plus point first liner for the long haul.

Around the NHL

Dubnyk traded to Sharks by Wild

With the caveat that goalies can bounce back from bad years and Dubnyk has had some great seasons years ago, this seems like a questionable move at best.