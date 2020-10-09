Quick Hits: The Long Term Gamble Edition

In Red Wings Land

Red Wings’ top 2019 pick Moritz Seider reassigned to Swedish club - mlive.com

“We want everybody playing but particularly some of these young kids that can be loaned, we want to get them going,” Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman said. “Mo’s desire and our desire is to get him playing, as well as all of our young guys.

Around the NHL

There’s almost definitely going to be some deals signed tomorrow that teams will regret before the contract’s end. Montreal got an early start with this one.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a 7-year deal with forward Josh Anderson. (AAV $5.5M).



More details to come.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/W4jMWwe6hF — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 8, 2020

Williams announces retirement from NHL

I’ll always be thankful to Williams for his role in the Hurricanes’ Storm Surge celebrations.

