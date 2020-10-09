Quick Hits: The Long Term Gamble Edition

In Red Wings Land
Red Wings’ top 2019 pick Moritz Seider reassigned to Swedish club - mlive.com
“We want everybody playing but particularly some of these young kids that can be loaned, we want to get them going,” Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman said. “Mo’s desire and our desire is to get him playing, as well as all of our young guys.
Around the NHL
There’s almost definitely going to be some deals signed tomorrow that teams will regret before the contract’s end. Montreal got an early start with this one.
The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a 7-year deal with forward Josh Anderson. (AAV $5.5M).— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 8, 2020
More details to come.
Williams announces retirement from NHL
I’ll always be thankful to Williams for his role in the Hurricanes’ Storm Surge celebrations.
"Since I first broke into the League a day after my 19th birthday back in 2000, this game has brought me so much that I will never be able to repay it," Williams said in a statement. "The countless experiences, relationships, lessons and hardships will remain with me forever as I move on to the next stage of my life. I've never once taken for granted the privilege it is to play a game for a living, and that is probably why I was able to play it professionally for as long as I have."
