Quick Hits: The Berggren Breakout Edition

In Red Wings Land

Detroit Red Wings prospect Jonatan Berggren enjoying excellent season

Brimming with confidence and health, Detroit Red Wings prospect Jonatan Berggren is having quite a season in the Swedish Hockey League. Berggren, 20, is playing at better than a point-per-game, having crammed four goals and 15 assists into 17 games with Skellefteå AIK. He has already tallied two more goals and seven more points than he did last season in the SHL, when injuries limited him to 24 games.

Berggren is looking awesome this season. I’m seeing highlight reel plays by him pretty frequently on Twitter, and I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do at the NHL level sooner rather than later.

Around the NHL

Florida Panthers hire Brett Peterson, say he’s first Black assistant GM

Brett Peterson has been hired by the Florida Panthers, who believe that he is the first Black assistant general manager in NHL history. “If it means that we’re expanding opportunities for people in hockey, then I’m humbled. But this was a hockey hire,” Panthers general manager Bill Zito told ESPN on Tuesday. “Hockey is such a great game. We need to make it accessible. I’m hopeful that maybe someone else can get a chance.”

Coming on the heels of Kim Ng getting hired as the General Manager of the Miami Marlins, this is awesome to see. NHL executive positions have been an “old boys club” for far too long. It’s not that a fired GM never deserved another chance at another team, it’s that when that happens nearly all the time, you’re really narrowing the pool of people to choose from.