Quick Hits: The Broken Record Edition

In Red Wings Land

Troy Stecher excited to join Red Wings’ young core

A myriad of factors were appealing and led Troy Stecher to signing a two-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings. Perhaps above all, he sees something special being built, and wants to be a part of the young core that brings winning hockey back to Detroit.

I am looking forward to seeing what Stecher can bring to the team.

Around the NHL

Mailbag: Ovechkin's chase of Gretzky, Reverse Retro jerseys

Having the regular season cut short last season due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus and the potential for this season to be shortened as well could hamper Ovechkin's chances of catching Gretzky, but I think the Washington Capitals forward can do it.

I think he’ll do it as well. Even without the record, I think Ovechkin has to be considered the best goal scorer in NHL history.