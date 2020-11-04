 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quick Hits: The Mo’ Mo Edition

By PeterWiiM
Tampa Bay Lightning v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

On Election Day, Detroit locked up forward Anthony Mantha for four more years. The deal buys two of Mantha’s UFA years, and puts Detroit in a great position going forward. His press conference today is in the link above.

Around the NHL

How 2 authors unearthed the history of every NHL team's logo and name | theScore.com

On the fall day in 2017 when they started the research for their NHL history book, sports logo experts Chris Creamer and Todd Radom embraced some Canadian tropes.

This sounds like a cool book.

