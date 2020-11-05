Quick Hits: The Not Done? Edition

In Red Wings Land

Steve Yzerman might not be done adding to Red Wings roster

The last remaining Wings’ restricted free agent is forward Dmytro Timashov, and it appears doubtful he will return. Timashov is weighing different offers and will probably play in Europe rather than return to the NHL.

I’m definitely a little disappointed to read this. I liked what I saw from Timashov in his brief time in Detroit.

Around the NHL

Roundtable: Unique ways to open next NHL season

James O’Brien, NHL writer: The dream — and I call it a dream because it … doesn’t seem very feasible — would be an outlandish outdoor game at, say, the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. If that was actually plausible from a real-life NHL hockey standpoint, this would be the time to do it, as you wouldn’t be worried about not having a ton of fans there. That would be half of the point. But again, that just doesn’t seem like something you can even pull off. (Then again, the NHL’s ice wizards pulled off outdoor games in some unlikely locales, so who knows?)

Jay and I had fun thinking of some interesting locations for outdoor games, but we never thought of this one. Could it happen? Most likely not. Would it be cool? Undoubtably.

Five Questions with Manon Rheaume

The latest edition features Manon Rheaume, the trailblazing goalie who broke hockey's gender barrier from peewee through the NHL. Rheaume was the first female to participate in the prestigious Quebec International Peewee Tournament, which changed its rules to allow her participation in 1984. She went on to become the first woman to play in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (in 1991) and is the first and only woman to play in the NHL.

A pretty cool interview with a trailblazer.