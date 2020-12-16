Dylan Larkin talks prep for season, nutrition in announcement of partnership with Body Armor

We were recently able to spend a little time with Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin as part of a promotional round of interviews he’s doing to announce his partnership with BODYARMOR sports drink.

Our Mike Bremer asked him about his training regimen, the upcoming season, and more.

There was an echo after Mike spoke during the interview, so we’ve re-recorded his questions to make for a more enjoyable listening experience. Enjoy!

WIIM interview with Dylan Larkin for BODYARMOR.mp3

As part of the promotion, BODYARMOR sent along this information about the partnership:

WIIM was not provided with any compensation outside of the opportunity to talk to Dylan Larkin.