Quick Hits: The Let the Pups Play Edition

In Red Wings Land

“Both Holtz and Raymond are really skilled players and the role of the center between them is maybe more about defensive responsibility,” Niederbach said. “I may not be a two-way center like Karl Henriksson, but if I play with Holtz and Raymond, I can take that responsibility in the ‘D’ zone and complete those two. I will do everything I can to take the opportunity - I want to be a leading player; I can take that role.”

He’s either Henrik Zetterberg or Joakim Andersson - no other possibilities I’m afraid.

Around the NHL

So, I finished updated my projected rosters and the data feeding into them, broke teams into the (current, maybe?) divisions, and used a mock schedule to start re-running sims of the season.



Some notable team changes through this process:

NYR, WSH, CBJ

NJD, BUF, ANA pic.twitter.com/WHJ9ojIaeu — Sean Tierney (@ChartingHockey) December 16, 2020

Based on this model, the Wings would have either the 11th or 12th-best lottery odds in a tie with Arizona and would finish ahead of teams like Vancouver, the Rangers and Anaheim.

FWIW I don’t think this is accurate. What I’m more interested in is what kind of a nightmare would this be for us? These standings would leave Detroit right in that terrible bubble-team doldrums where they’re not good enough to compete and now they’re also looking at picking outside the top ten. A lot of developmental things could go right and make this situation not exactly nightmarish, but I suppose we’ll find things to worry about no matter where the Wings finish.