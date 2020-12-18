Quick Hits: The Henrik Heartbreak Edition

In Red Wings Land

The #NHLBlues now find themselves in a very interesting situation with regards to their salary cap



They are currently projected at $1.175M over the ceiling with a roster of 21 (19S + 2G). However, they also have RFA Vince Dunn who is still unsigned. — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) December 17, 2020

We’ve been talking about helping the Lightning with their cap crunch for a few weeks. What do you all have to help the Blues instead?

More doggo content, more fun.

Around the NHL

Some tough news I need to share with you all.. pic.twitter.com/y7ZtAoo39Q — Henrik Lundqvist (@hlundqvist35) December 17, 2020

This sucks. I was looking forward to seeing how Lundqvist would fare in his new town and I always enjoyed tracking his career. If this is the way it ends, I’ll be bummed.

Sources said that the helmet ads for the upcoming season are primarily designed as a make good for naming rights sponsors and founding-level type partners, subject to league approval. The sticker placement of sponsors would be located on both sides of a player’s helmet, sources said, and only one brand would be allowed at a time on the helmet.

We’ve had a couple ideas. What are yours?