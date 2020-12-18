 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quick Hits: The Henrik Heartbreak Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
Carolina Hurricanes v New York Rangers Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

We’ve been talking about helping the Lightning with their cap crunch for a few weeks. What do you all have to help the Blues instead?

More doggo content, more fun.

Around the NHL

This sucks. I was looking forward to seeing how Lundqvist would fare in his new town and I always enjoyed tracking his career. If this is the way it ends, I’ll be bummed.

NHL Likely To Approve Helmet Ads Soon

Sources said that the helmet ads for the upcoming season are primarily designed as a make good for naming rights sponsors and founding-level type partners, subject to league approval. The sticker placement of sponsors would be located on both sides of a player’s helmet, sources said, and only one brand would be allowed at a time on the helmet.

We’ve had a couple ideas. What are yours?

