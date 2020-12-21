Quick Hits: The Finalizing Plans Edition

In Red Wings Land
Detroit Red Wings will play just 7 other teams 8 times each in upcoming 2021 NHL season - Freep
Most Wings players have been skating at the practice facility inside Little Caesars Arena since ice was put in the last weekend in November. Jeff Blashill and select members of his coaching staff have also returned to their offices at LCA after working from home.
The relative weakness of Detroit’s division and the potential for the variance of luck to play in could create interesting results for Detroit this season. If nothing else, we’ll get a REAL good chance to get sick of a bunch of other assholes this year.
Around the NHL
This would apply to Moritz Seider Albert Johansson, or Lucas Raymond (if the Wings sign him to his ELC before the end of this season and bring him to the NHL to play) https://t.co/sqOu61xoHS— Winging It In Motown (@wingingitmotown) December 20, 2020
