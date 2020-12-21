Quick Hits: The Finalizing Plans Edition

In Red Wings Land

Most Wings players have been skating at the practice facility inside Little Caesars Arena since ice was put in the last weekend in November. Jeff Blashill and select members of his coaching staff have also returned to their offices at LCA after working from home.

The relative weakness of Detroit’s division and the potential for the variance of luck to play in could create interesting results for Detroit this season. If nothing else, we’ll get a REAL good chance to get sick of a bunch of other assholes this year.

