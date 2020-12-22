 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quick Hits: The Wrestling with Expectations Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
Carolina Hurricanes v Detroit Red Wings

Lots of stuff out there today as news starts ramping up.

In Red Wings Land

What Detroit Red Wings prospects Evgeny Svechnikov, Dennis Cholowski must do to make team - Freep

“I know Svech works extremely hard, he’s a great person, he cares a ton. He wants to be a great player. I just don’t know where his game is at.”

“I talk about this all the time — we don’t want players that are going to make our team, we want players that are going to make our team better. If Dennis can make our team better, then we’re a better hockey team and our organization is in a better place.”

So it appears that the answer for both is “be good at hockey.” Sounds fair.

To be honest, most of this article is about the context and it struggles with being titled to drive clicks rather than just being properly presented as a review of two former first-rounders who are nearing the end of the reasonable time to consider them prospects. Blashill has more to say about both than what I’ve clipped.

I hope those eight pounds aren’t all in his calves or something.

Around the NHL

AA back in our division would be juicy.

Kinda like the series idea. Should make for a few grudge-rematch scenarios.

Klefbom injury puts desperate spin on Oilers’ upcoming draft, free agency - Sportsnet

Word leaked out Wednesday, via Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, that a chronic shoulder problem requiring yet another surgical procedure may cost the Edmonton defenceman the entire 2020-21 season. Of course, with nobody able to say when that season might start or finish, the number of games Klefbom would possibly miss is up in the air.

We should sign Trevor Daley just so we can ship him to Edmonton.

