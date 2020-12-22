Quick Hits: The Wrestling with Expectations Edition

Lots of stuff out there today as news starts ramping up.

In Red Wings Land

“I know Svech works extremely hard, he’s a great person, he cares a ton. He wants to be a great player. I just don’t know where his game is at.” “I talk about this all the time — we don’t want players that are going to make our team, we want players that are going to make our team better. If Dennis can make our team better, then we’re a better hockey team and our organization is in a better place.”

So it appears that the answer for both is “be good at hockey.” Sounds fair.

To be honest, most of this article is about the context and it struggles with being titled to drive clicks rather than just being properly presented as a review of two former first-rounders who are nearing the end of the reasonable time to consider them prospects. Blashill has more to say about both than what I’ve clipped.

Just got off of the phone w/ Detroit Red Wings Dir. of European Scouting Håkan Andersson. Team is thoroughly impressed with the steps Lucas Raymond is taking this season. He added ~ 8 pounds of muscle over the summer, and he's already the go-to guy on the power play in Frolunda. — J.D. Burke (@JDylanBurke) December 21, 2020

I hope those eight pounds aren’t all in his calves or something.

Congrats to Keith Petruzzelli on earning #ECACHockey Second Star of the Week Honors after our first week of play! #BobcatNation pic.twitter.com/WCAplc4rOk — Quinnipiac Men's Ice Hockey (@QU_MIH) December 21, 2020

Around the NHL

Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) says he believes that the Preds were the runners-up in signing Anthony Duclair (just signed with Florida) and are interested in current free agent Andreas Athanasiou, and thinks that David Poile will add a forward as the season begins in three wks — ESPN 102.5 The Game (@1025TheGame) December 21, 2020

AA back in our division would be juicy.

NHL teams have started receiving drafts of their 2021 regular-season schedule: It sounds like they're generally grouped in two-game segments against the same opponent, although there's also some three-gamers and I've heard of at least one instance of a four-gamer (!) — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) December 21, 2020

Kinda like the series idea. Should make for a few grudge-rematch scenarios.

Word leaked out Wednesday, via Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, that a chronic shoulder problem requiring yet another surgical procedure may cost the Edmonton defenceman the entire 2020-21 season. Of course, with nobody able to say when that season might start or finish, the number of games Klefbom would possibly miss is up in the air.

We should sign Trevor Daley just so we can ship him to Edmonton.