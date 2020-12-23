Red Wings season set to start January 14th

While the NHL is only about halfway to having finalized plans for the upcoming season, today’s progress in that realm is an important step: a schedule!

You’ll notice that all times are still in that wonderful hour TBA, but considering we’re not even 100% on the Canadian provinces playing along or building availability, throwing dates down to the public helps.

So the Wings start at home for four games before heading on a journey that sees 10 of their next 12 games on the road leading into mid-February. An early make-or-break type schedule for a young group.

At one point, we play four games straight against Dallas, but most of the schedule is two-game series against specific teams. The only other change to that is a couple places where we trade off Columbus and Carolina for one-game peeks.

As you can see, this wraps up the schedule on the 8th of May. However, if you can still take the 1/4th mark of the season as a good indicator of a team’s finishing location in the standings/playoffs, we should know by February 10th where we stand after 14 games.

Still much to be decided on the playing times for these games and what we’ll get on television/streaming; I’m not certain where they’ve built in the flexibility for games to be rescheduled due to surprise positives, but we’ll keep you posted with updates as they come.