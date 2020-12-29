Quick Hits: The Getting Familiar Again Edition

In Red Wings Land

“We have to have more scoring depth throughout our forward group, for sure,” Blashill said. “We need to get more out of more people. We can’t be a one-line team. Those additions give us a chance to add more scoring punch.”

Blashill gives a lot of coach speak much like Yzerman gave GM speak last week. It’s all the stuff you’d expect to hear but to be perfectly honest I am just kind of glad to hear it.

The 26-year-old spent the first four and a half seasons of his career with the Detroit Red Wings but was dealt to the Edmonton Oilers this past February. He had 11 goals and 15 assists in 54 combined games for the two teams.

That’s a nice way to present his stats, since 46 of those games and all but two of those points came with Detroit before Edmonton refused to give him a qualifying offer.