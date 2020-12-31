 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quick Hits: The Old Guy New Guy Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
Boston Bruins v Washington Capitals Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

I threw this in yesterday’s AHL announcement, but ICYMI.

Around the NHL

Chara signs with Washington as Bruins tell him they don’t want him back - SCoC

It’s not exactly a shock that Chara won’t be suiting up for the Bruins next season, but it’s pretty shocking that it was the Bruins who decided they didn’t want Chara in the mix.

Most people assumed that if Chara didn’t come back, it would be because he retired or he wanted to have one more season with a different franchise.

Watching Brady leave and make the playoffs without the Pats could be made so much sweeter if the Bruins get to watch Chara leave and make the playoffs in Washington while neither Boston squad lives on.

