Quick Hits: The Old Guy New Guy Edition

The #RedWings today released their training camp roster and schedule, comprised of 40 players who will hit the ice on Friday, Jan. 1 at the BELFOR Training Center inside Little Caesars Arena.— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 30, 2020
Chara signs with Washington as Bruins tell him they don’t want him back - SCoC
It’s not exactly a shock that Chara won’t be suiting up for the Bruins next season, but it’s pretty shocking that it was the Bruins who decided they didn’t want Chara in the mix.
Most people assumed that if Chara didn’t come back, it would be because he retired or he wanted to have one more season with a different franchise.
Watching Brady leave and make the playoffs without the Pats could be made so much sweeter if the Bruins get to watch Chara leave and make the playoffs in Washington while neither Boston squad lives on.
