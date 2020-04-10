QUICK HITS: The “Can’t Go Wrong” Edition

Hello, friends. Hope you’re staying healthy. Here are some headlines making news in the barren world that is the NHL.

Either one would complete for a roster spot in training camp at age 18 for a talent-thin team desperate for offense. The 6-4, 215-pound Byfield tallied 32 goals and 82 points in 45 OHL games this past season. Stuetzle had seven goals and 34 points in 41 games for Mannheim, the same club defenseman Moritz Seider, Detroit’s top pick in 2019, played for. Stuetzle said playing in the men’s league should help him transition to North America next season.

Khan here talks about life outside of the first overall pick, mainly, second overall. He highlights two great players in Stuetzle and Byfield. I think Byfield is an almost sure-second-pick, but Stuetzle is a name I would love to see the Red Wings take anything other than first overall. I think any of the players within the 2-5 range are a good pick for Detroit.

Unfinished Business?

Per @TSN_Sports @frank_seravalli the NHL is considering using a rollback to 68 games and where the standings were after 68 games. If that in fact happens, the @NHLFlyers win the Metro and would face W2 with the Hurricanes. Caps vs Pens in 1st rd. Interesting to say the least. pic.twitter.com/6lfQbRIvtt — jasonmyrt (@jasonmyrt) April 9, 2020

Oh boy.

If this were to be true, I would really like how to see the NHL plans to carryout all of its events and the start of next season. No doubt, the logistics here are a big, crucial deal to getting both the players and owners to pony up to the idea. On one hand, owners want money. On the other, the NHLPA wants player safety. Also money.

Will be interesting to see how this plays out. Good news is, a new episode of WIIM Radio should drop at some point today. We’ll talk about this very topic, and the implications it could have on not only the Draft, but the lottery and some unpleasant variables that may come about.

In the meantime - stay safe, folks.