Quick Hits: The Big Buff or Backup Edition

In Red Wings Land

Red Wings will be in market for back-up goaltender

Bernier, 31, will be back next season as the starter. Howard experienced by far his worst season and isn’t likely to be re-signed. Veteran Calvin Pickard will return for the Grand Rapids Griffins but didn’t show enough this season to make the organization believe he can be Bernier’s back-up.

For me, the word “will” in “Bernier, 31, will be back next season as the starter” is way too certain a word for my tastes.

Bernier certainly played better than Howard last year, by a long shot, but he still isn’t an obvious NHL starter next year. I wouldn’t be angry if he was the starter next year, but I think there is a pretty decent chance that Yzerman goes out and gets someone who beats him out for the starting job, and I’m not talking about the top price free agent goalies.

Around the NHL

The @NHLJets and Dustin Byfuglien reach agreement – Player’s contract terminated. pic.twitter.com/K6pYFkmy8Y — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 17, 2020

Now, I’m not saying that we should sign Big Buff.

I’m also not NOT saying it.

I would love to see him in Detroit next year. Of course that depends on the term and AAV. I’d rather sign him for a 1-2 year “show-me” contract than signing Torey Krug to a 6 year deal.

