Quick Hits: The Reading Headlines Edition

In Red Wings Land

His task will be to utilize his size to demonstrate he can be an asset playing in front of the net, especially on power plays, an area where the Wings desperately need help. If he can do that and defend well, there’s a chance for Rasmussen to emerge as a viable third-line center.

I don’t usually like putting the entirety of the article from Quick Hits in here because it feels unfair, but this is the last paragraph of the entire article and the only one that even comes close to answering the question from the title.

I dunno about this one...

The dates for the lottery and the draft haven’t been announced as the NHL makes future plans during the coronavirus pandemic, but when things are finalized, the Red Wings could be looking at Drysdale or German forward Tim Stutzle with the third or fourth pick if they don’t have a shot at Lafreniere and Byfield.

Around the League

Half of this article is about Joonas Korpisalo, lol.

A person with knowledge of the contract told The Associated Press it’s worth $1.2 million, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team does not release contract terms.

BUT NOT SO FAST

The NHL reject the contract between the @BlueJacketsNHL and Mikhail Grigorenko because it violate section 50.8(d) of the CBA. pic.twitter.com/cOod0Vb5e6 — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) April 21, 2020

Of course, all this means is they wait until the free agency period opens to sign it and all is good, but this does open the possibility of some goofy stuff happening in the meantime.