Quick Hits: The Professor’s Final Exam Edition

In Red Wings Land
.@Igor_LarionovII approves of his dad’s (@Igor_Larionov) triple OT bury. #ClassicWings pic.twitter.com/jNgipetHHk— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 26, 2020
This is the Red Wings Classic game from two nights ago. The Professor for the win!
Bonus Article (Paywall)!
Rewatching the Classics: Game 6 of the 2008 Stanley Cup final – The Athletic
Let’s come clean right away. This game itself wasn’t exactly a classic. Trust us. We just watched it again.
But the existence of this story comes from a good place. Guilt.
Perhaps we were a little insensitive with our first “Rewatching the Classics” piece, where we highlighted Game 7 of the 2009 Stanley Cup final. By all accounts (outside Detroit) that game was a classic. It had a legendary finish. It was a tight game. There were future Hall of Famers throughout the lineups.
But analyzing that game during a time in which Red Wings fans were coming off their most painful season in decades, well, in retrospect, it was cruel. And you let us know it.
This comment from subscriber John H. summed up the feeling of many Red Wings subscribers: “This is a triple-dip of pain here in Motown … We’ve got no hockey, Wings are down (badly) and you offer this, this!”
So consider this our repentance, Red Wings fans. The 2008 Red Wings were a powerhouse. It was peak Henrik Zetterberg. Nicklas Lidstrom was still an automatic Norris Trophy winner. Times were great in Detroit! We hope you enjoy and Penguins fans can at least appreciate:
Around the NHL
NHL General Managers, Julien BriseBois, John Chayka, Kyle Dubas, and Bill Guerin join host John Dellapina to discuss the NHL pause.
NHL, NHLPA in daily contact over potential return to play - TSN.ca
The National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players' Association are in daily contact and have been since the league's pausing, about a potential return to play according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.
Larry Brooks of the New York Post reported on Saturday that the league and the players' association have developed a Return to Play Committee, which LeBrun reports includes Winnipeg Jets star Mark Scheifele.
LeBrun adds the committee has had two meetings so far and will meet in a virtual manner weekly. Things still remain in phase one (social isolation) while phase two will be getting players back in small groups at NHL facilities to work out and skate in the markets which will allow it based on local government laws/restrictions. The timeline on phase two is still to be determined.
