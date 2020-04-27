Quick Hits: The Professor’s Final Exam Edition

This is the Red Wings Classic game from two nights ago. The Professor for the win!

Rewatching the Classics: Game 6 of the 2008 Stanley Cup final – The Athletic

Let’s come clean right away. This game itself wasn’t exactly a classic. Trust us. We just watched it again.

But the existence of this story comes from a good place. Guilt.

Perhaps we were a little insensitive with our first “Rewatching the Classics” piece, where we highlighted Game 7 of the 2009 Stanley Cup final. By all accounts (outside Detroit) that game was a classic. It had a legendary finish. It was a tight game. There were future Hall of Famers throughout the lineups.

But analyzing that game during a time in which Red Wings fans were coming off their most painful season in decades, well, in retrospect, it was cruel. And you let us know it.

This comment from subscriber John H. summed up the feeling of many Red Wings subscribers: “This is a triple-dip of pain here in Motown … We’ve got no hockey, Wings are down (badly) and you offer this, this!”

So consider this our repentance, Red Wings fans. The 2008 Red Wings were a powerhouse. It was peak Henrik Zetterberg. Nicklas Lidstrom was still an automatic Norris Trophy winner. Times were great in Detroit! We hope you enjoy and Penguins fans can at least appreciate: