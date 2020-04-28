Quick Hits: The Kenyan Hockey Team Edition

In Red Wings Land

How Detroit Red Wings prospect Givani Smith can fit into the rebuild

Smith turned pro in 2018-19 and notched six goals, seven assists — and 86 penalty minutes — in 64 games with the Grand Rapids Griffins. He added two assists in a four-game playoff run. Smith improved in his second year of pro hockey, and had nine goals and 10 assists, plus 75 penalty minutes, in 37 games when the AHL shut down March 12. “Givani was playing really, really good hockey,” Wings director of player development Shawn Horcoff said. “The first half, he was probably our most consistent best forward down in Grand Rapids.”

I really liked what I saw from Smith during his time in Detroit this season. I

Around the NHL

This is a really cool story. The more people getting a chance to play hockey, the better.