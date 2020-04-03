QUICK HITS: The MVP Edition

Hey all, I hope you’re staying home and staying healthy.

I hope this wasn’t news to you. But, the Red Wings finished the worst team in the league. I say that, because don’t try and convince me there will be a finish to this season.

So, Lafreniere is the top pick, but what if we fall into lower spots, 2-4? Khan mentions Tim Stutzle, the German playmaker:

Would Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman take another German-born player with his top pick, if it’s at No. 2? Stutzle is a flashy player with high-end offensive skills, playing for the same team that Moritz Seider, selected sixth by Detroit last year, played for.

It’s pretty certain that the first two players taken will be Lafreniere and Byfield, after that, there’s a wide-open range of talent that is available within the top-five. Stutzle is one of my favorites.

We don’t really know how the Draft will pan out completely this summer. Hell, even the NHL Draft Lottery is up in the air. We’re the worst team in the league and none of us know what the hell is going on.

Yeah, the season sucked ass. A lot. Actually, more than a lot. But, there were some surprises. Kulfan riffs on some of his surprises, which he included Tyler Bertuzzi.

Tyler Bertuzzi: If Bernier wasn’t the Wings’ MVP, then it would have to be Bertuzzi. He was the Wings’ representative at the All-Star Game, and deservedly so. Bertuzzi led the team with 21 goals, and his 48 points only trailed Dylan Larkin (53). Bertuzzi can play in a variety of roles and his consistency has been admirable.

Tyler Bertuzzi’s development has been a lot of fun to watch. From a prospect on no one’s radar, to a Calder Cup champ, to a team-MVP performance, Bertuzzi has solidified himself as a franchise-type player.

Ted also mentions Robby Fabbri. I agree with it, but I just think Steve Yzerman is smarter than everyone.