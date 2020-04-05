Quick Hits: The Working Together Edition

In Red Wings Land

In a public-service announcement shared by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Twitter on Saturday, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire, Lions coach Matt Patricia, Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill and Pistons coach Dwane Casey make the case for out-of-state workers to consider coming to Michigan, where COVID-19 has hit harder than most states. ”Please join our courageous health-care professionals already on the front lines here in Detroit to fight this deadly virus,” Blashill said.

Whatever it takes. Glad to see everyone working together. We’re all on the same team for this battle.

Around the League

Following a conference call between 12 major league sports commissioners and the President of the United States Donald Trump, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun joins SportsCentre to share the takeaways from the call and discuss whether or not Trump’s desire to have sports resume ‘sooner rather than later’ will expedite the process.

“I want fans back in the arenas … whenever we’re ready, I mean, as soon as we can, obviously. And the fans want to be back, too. They want to see basketball, and baseball and football and hockey,” Trump told reporters. “They want to get back. They gotta get back. They can’t do this. Their sports weren’t designed for it,” said Trump earlier in his availability. ESPN‘s Adam Schefter and Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier Saturday that Trump told commissioners that he hoped to have fans back at games by August and September.

We’ll see.