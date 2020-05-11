Quick Hits: The Mother’s Day Edition

In Red Wings Land

It’s a slow news day, plus a holiday (well, yesterday was when I was looking for stories), so I hope everyone had a wonderful Mother’s Day.

Around the NHL

Orr's dominance for 1970 champion Bruins featured in new documentary

Yes, I know that this is a Red Wings site, but I’m a sucker for docs about hockey history. Obviously we love to have the Orr/Lidstrom debate here, but there’s no denying that Orr was a phenomenal player who revolutionized the position. I’ll be watching this when I’m able to (I don’t currently get NHL Network)

