Quick Hits: The Slow News Month Edition

By the Numbers Prospects: Albert Johansson

I’m liking what I’ve been hearing about Johansson.



When the Detroit Red Wings drafted defenseman Albert Johansson in the second round, 60th overall, in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Hakan Andersson, the Wings' director of European scouting, was very pleased.

Andersson said a scout told him Johansson could be the best of the lot of Wings picks when all is said and done.

Johansson comes from a good pedigree as his father, Roger, played 161 games in the NHL for the Calgary Flames and Chicago Blackhawks.

Roger Johansson is 6-foot-3, as is Oliver Johansson, Albert's older brother, and his other older brother, Gabriel, is 6-foot-2, so the Wings believe that Albert could grow beyond his current 6-foot height.