Quick Hits: The All Time Team Edition

Hall of Fame talent marks Detroit News all-time Red Wings lineup
I don’t envy them trying to make this list. With how many great players Detroit has had in its storied history, you are always going to leave off some deserving names.
The depth of talent doesn’t sink in immediately – not until you dive deep into the history of the Red Wings organization and sift through the legendary names who’ve been part of the fabric this Original Six team.
So many Hall of Famers. So many momentous figures, on and off the ice. Players who left a mark.
To name an all-time roster, to cut down to a lineup of 20, a regular NHL roster of 23, it’s difficult to do.
But The Detroit News gave it a shot, and this is an attempt at coming together with a representative list.
NHL.com selects Team North America roster for 2020
Team North America was one of the most fun, if not the most fun, teams to watch in recent memory.
With members of that Team North America reuniting for a video call that will premiere Thursday on Sportsnet at 6 p.m. ET and at 7 p.m. ET on NHL.com and League platforms, NHL.com decided to form a 2020 team consisting of players from Canada and the United States who are 23 or younger as of May 14.
Fifteen NHL.com writers and editors submitted their picks and formed a roster through a points process. Former NHL coach Randy Carlyle took that roster and made his own line combinations, defense pairs and goalie depth chart.
