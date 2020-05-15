Quick Hits: The All Time Team Edition

Hall of Fame talent marks Detroit News all-time Red Wings lineup

I don’t envy them trying to make this list. With how many great players Detroit has had in its storied history, you are always going to leave off some deserving names.



The depth of talent doesn’t sink in immediately – not until you dive deep into the history of the Red Wings organization and sift through the legendary names who’ve been part of the fabric this Original Six team.

So many Hall of Famers. So many momentous figures, on and off the ice. Players who left a mark.

To name an all-time roster, to cut down to a lineup of 20, a regular NHL roster of 23, it’s difficult to do.

But The Detroit News gave it a shot, and this is an attempt at coming together with a representative list.