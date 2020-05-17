Quick Hits: The 2000 Redraft Edition

In Red Wings Land

Steve Yzerman 'eases the pain' of being a Detroit Red Wings ticket holder

It’s no surprise that season ticket holders are going to have to face some tough decisions ahead. Not only because it costs a lot of money to see a team that was awful last season, but also because the details of next season are completely up in the air.



The Detroit Red Wings are offering refunds and incentives to season ticket holders still waiting to find out if there will be any more hockey this season. Ticket holders, by and large, sounded an encouraging note even as they endured a losing season, investing their hopes in Steve Yzerman, their first-year general manager. The Wings, who at 17-49-5 are guaranteed a last place finish, had four home games remaining among an 11-game slate when the NHL paused the season March 12 because of COVID-19. There were three games in March, against Florida, Philadelphia and Washington, and the April 4 finale against Tampa.

Around the NHL

2000 NHL Redraft: Lundqvist climbs more than 200 spots to No. 1

While you always have to take these re-drafts with a grain of salt (it’s easy to say, hey Detroit could have drafted Lundquist! But....so could every other team 6 or 7 times), I think they are fun to look at the alternate history.

For Detroit, this would be a huge difference, since they took Niklas Kronwall with this 29th overall pick. Even considering that, in an alternate universe, maybe DiPietro doesn’t get hurt in the 2008 All-Star skills competition. The 15 year contract was always ridiculous, but it seems highly unlikely Detroit would have given him anything close to that. Could he have also flamed out in Earth 2? Sure, but it’s an interesting alternative to think about.

