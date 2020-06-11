Quick Hits: The Eventually Returning Edition

In Red Wings Land

“These guys are developing, they’re developing into good NHL players,” Larkin said in late May. “That’s huge for our team. Those two guys (Hronek, Zadina), they’re a big part of our future and we need them to take a huge step this summer in the gym and make sure they’re ready to go next season.” Hronek and Zadina are prime examples of young players who received bigger opportunities to play, had increased responsibilities, and made the most of them.

Lots of glowing praise for some youngsters by the grizzled old vet Dylan Larkin here. Also a nice read full of nice things to think about for Wings fans.

Around the NHL

I mean, the cup is handed out in the United States every year anyway, so this makes sense.

In the simplest terms, Canada’s 14-day quarantine guideline lingers as the key difference. As a refresher, note that anyone entering Canada must self-isolate for those two weeks. Only afterward can you, say, play hockey. In noting that the Flames might hold training camp in the U.S., general manager Brad Treliving explained to Sportsnet’s Eric Francis why the 14-day quarantine requirement could hamper anyone operating in Canada.

Bonus (Paywalled)

Brad Hughes shared this for us in yesterday’s QH, but I wanted to make sure you didn’t miss it. This story is frightening, heartening, somber, yet uplifting. I will always regret that things didn’t go better in Quincey’s time(s) with Detroit.