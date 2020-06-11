Quick Hits: The Eventually Returning Edition

In Red Wings Land
Hronek, Zadina, other youngsters play their way into Red Wings’ plans for brighter days - The Detroit News
“These guys are developing, they’re developing into good NHL players,” Larkin said in late May. “That’s huge for our team. Those two guys (Hronek, Zadina), they’re a big part of our future and we need them to take a huge step this summer in the gym and make sure they’re ready to go next season.”
Hronek and Zadina are prime examples of young players who received bigger opportunities to play, had increased responsibilities, and made the most of them.
Lots of glowing praise for some youngsters by the grizzled old vet Dylan Larkin here. Also a nice read full of nice things to think about for Wings fans.
Around the NHL
Restrictions make NHL playoffs more likely to happen in U.S. than Canada - NBC Sports
I mean, the cup is handed out in the United States every year anyway, so this makes sense.
In the simplest terms, Canada’s 14-day quarantine guideline lingers as the key difference.
As a refresher, note that anyone entering Canada must self-isolate for those two weeks. Only afterward can you, say, play hockey.
In noting that the Flames might hold training camp in the U.S., general manager Brad Treliving explained to Sportsnet’s Eric Francis why the 14-day quarantine requirement could hamper anyone operating in Canada.
Bonus (Paywalled)
Life just started for Kyle Quincey’s son – and now he’s fighting for it
Brad Hughes shared this for us in yesterday’s QH, but I wanted to make sure you didn’t miss it. This story is frightening, heartening, somber, yet uplifting. I will always regret that things didn’t go better in Quincey’s time(s) with Detroit.
“It’s crazy that it takes something like this to see your support system,” Kyle said. “But the hockey world is such an amazing community with all the great people and the (Colorado Avalanche) have been awesome. Bernie (the Avs’ mascot) came to see the kids. Just people making dinner and reaching out and it’s all over Canada and all over Denver. Brian Boyle has helped us out by getting us in touch with experts. Cory Schneider, who was our goalie in Jersey when I was there, reached out and he has opened up his home to us in Boston.
Loading comments...