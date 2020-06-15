Quick Hits: The Not This Again Edition

In Red Wings Land

Detroit Red Wings 2016 draft got Filip Hronek

I’m personally tired of this discussion, just because it’s been discussed to death on here, but I couldn’t find anything else to put in here.



The June 24-25 event in Buffalo, where the Wings made seven selections, took place a week after Pavel Datsyuk announced he would return to Russia, even though he had a year left on his contract at a $7.5 million cap hit. General manager Ken Holland unloaded the deal on Arizona in exchange for flipping first-round picks (Wings dropped from 16th to 20th) and the Coyotes’ second-round pick. Four years later, that pick has yielded the biggest payoff for the Wings. (Holland used the cap space freed to sign forward Frans Nielsen, whose production has dropped from 41 points in 2016-17 to nine points this season.)

Around the NHL

Playing in empty arenas, it'll be up to NHL players to bring the noise | CBC Sports

Like many sports fans hungry for something, anything, to watch during a spring of self-isolation and physical distancing, Darnell Nurse tuned into The Last Dance with keen interest. The documentary provided fascinating insight into the drama, relationships and controversy surrounding the final season of the Chicago Bulls' dynasty, one that dominated the NBA for much of the 1990s. Something that struck Nurse was how Michael Jordan would often convince himself of slights — real or imagined — from opponents as a source of internal motivation to take his game to an even higher level.

“And at the opening faceoff, he said that their hotel rooms were nicer than ours, and that’s when I decided I was scoring 5 goals.”