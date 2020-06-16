Quick Hits: The Club Hub Hubbub Edition

In Red Wings Land

Current Red Wings General Manager Steve Yzerman and former Red Wings General Manager Ken Holland were both announced as members of a task force to help the AHL decide how best to return to play.

The AHL has announced the formation of a Return to Play task force to provide strategic direction in planning for the league's return to play.

Details: https://t.co/CBV904JzeA pic.twitter.com/R304hfirW2 — AHL (@TheAHL) June 15, 2020

I can’t vouch for this, but it’s free, so I wanted to pass this along.

Hey @DetroitRedWings fans. Player Development Consultant @BrandonNaurato is joining me as part of a FREE webinar talking player development and mentoring on Wednesday at 11 am. He's really great and you don't want to miss it. Sign up here: https://t.co/IWY9wQJmxQ — Matt Dery (@DerySpeaks) June 15, 2020

Around the NHL

The NHL's coronavirus pause - Camp timeline, hub city buzz and more

No major news around the league, but this is a good wrap-up of where we currently stand. It sounds like Vegas will be one of the hubs, although that’s still not officially confirmed by the NHL.

It has been 95 days since the NHL hit the pause button on the 2019-20 season because of the coronavirus pandemic. As the cancellations and postponements around the world of sports continue, there also have been continuous nuggets of new information regarding the potential resumption of the season, the draft, the playoffs and how it all affects 2020-21. As players, executives and fans continue to adjust to the new normal, we will provide updates every week, answering all the burning questions about the various angles of the NHL's relation to the pandemic. Although on-ice action remains on the shelf, there have been some intriguing developments since last week's update. Get caught up on it all here:

Bonus:

Shot:

Source: In a letter today, MLB told the MLBPA there would be no 2020 season unless the players waived any legal claims against the league. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) June 15, 2020

Chaser:

NEW YORK (AP) — MLB letter obtained by The Associated Press says several players and staff have tested positive for COVID-19. — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) June 15, 2020

This obviously isn’t directly NHL related, but it indirectly is because all of the leagues and players are going to be watching the other sports to see how they handle things.

I don’t follow the MLB closely, but I can’t imagine the players going for this in a million years. One thing that hasn’t been mentioned as much as the obvious concerns is that there’s plenty of evidence now that people can have long-lasting negative physical effects from a COVID-19 infection, even if they don’t die. That’s going to be frightening for a professional athlete.

Double Bonus Link:

