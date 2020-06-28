Quick Hits: The Unflappable Yzerman Edition

In Red Wings Land
Steve Yzerman somehow stays calm after Detroit Red Wings burned by NHL draft lottery
As many of you know, a journalist often doesn’t choose the headline for their articles, but the tone does seem to fit Helene’s style, especially as of late. I’m not sure if anyone expected him to act like some of these people caught on video refusing to wear masks in stores and slam baskets, etc, but 99% of the time hockey executives don’t show much emotion.
“They have to do what they have to do,” Yzerman said. “Anything I say is going to be self-serving. They have to do what they have to do.”
Around the NHL
NHL not planning to quarantine players for training camps
One of the teams in the NWSL isn’t playing in their tournament because several players went to a nightclub. By now, you’ve likely seen the video of World number 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic partying in a club shortly before he and several other players tested positive at a tournament he organized.
I continue to think that this will end up not happening regardless, but all it takes is for one person on a team to be irresponsible.
Those very well may continue to happen with training camps scheduled to open July 10, yet deputy commissioner Bill Daly confirmed Thursday the league and NHLPA are not considering putting teams in quarantined “bubbles” for those mandatory sessions. Instead, players are being instructed to stay home when not at the rink, with the hope that frequent testing and health protocols will prevent any outbreaks before, hopefully, games resume in two “hub” cities in late July.
