Red Wings announce changes to 2020 Training Camp Events; Prospect Tournament canceled

The Red Wings are moving the team’s 2020-2021 training camp to Little Caesars Arena.

The organization sent out a press release Monday morning, which also included the cancellation of the 2020 NHL Prospect Tournament and Training Camp Golf Classic in Traverse City. All of these decisions are due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Red Wings say they plan to have all of the previously mentioned events back in Traverse City come 2021.

This announcement comes on the heels of what could be the next phase in the NHL’s return-to-play plan. Bob McKenzie tweeted this morning that the league is closing in on announcing the two “hub cities” where games will take place:

In the ongoing saga of NHL Hub cities, we may get a formal announcement from the NHL/NHLPA as early as today. If not today, then tomorrow. Stop me if you’ve heard that before. But, for now anyway, that’s where things are at. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 29, 2020

It’s still unclear if the NHL knows what the hell they are doing.

Big bummer for summer hockey plans, which I think we all felt this was coming, but it’s no fun to see the official cancellation. The Prospects Tournament is something I look forward to every summer, whether I’m attending or just streaming.

More from the Red Wings: