Red Wings announce changes to 2020 Training Camp Events; Prospect Tournament canceled

The Red Wings are moving the team’s 2020-2021 training camp to Little Caesars Arena.
The organization sent out a press release Monday morning, which also included the cancellation of the 2020 NHL Prospect Tournament and Training Camp Golf Classic in Traverse City. All of these decisions are due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Red Wings say they plan to have all of the previously mentioned events back in Traverse City come 2021.
This announcement comes on the heels of what could be the next phase in the NHL’s return-to-play plan. Bob McKenzie tweeted this morning that the league is closing in on announcing the two “hub cities” where games will take place:
In the ongoing saga of NHL Hub cities, we may get a formal announcement from the NHL/NHLPA as early as today. If not today, then tomorrow. Stop me if you’ve heard that before. But, for now anyway, that’s where things are at.— Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 29, 2020
It’s still unclear if the NHL knows what the hell they are doing.
Big bummer for summer hockey plans, which I think we all felt this was coming, but it’s no fun to see the official cancellation. The Prospects Tournament is something I look forward to every summer, whether I’m attending or just streaming.
More from the Red Wings:
“The health and safety of our fans, players and staff is our top concern,” said Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman. “Based on discussions with local health experts, we have decided to hold our 2020-21 training camp at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. We look forward to returning to Traverse City next year. The Traverse City community is extremely hospitable to our organization, and Centre Ice Arena is an ideal location for us to hold our events each September.”
“We support the Red Wings’ decision to hold their 2020-21 training camp in Detroit,” said Tom Rodes, Centre Ice Director of Detroit Red Wings Events in Traverse City. “We’re able to hold these events thanks to the tireless efforts of hundreds of volunteers who prepare for months to create a memorable experience for thousands of fans across Traverse City and northern Michigan, players and staff from the Red Wings, and personnel from organizations throughout the NHL. Changes to our training camp events were made with their health in mind, and we eagerly await the return of these events to Traverse City in 2021.”
