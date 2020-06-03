Quick Hits: The Best 19 Edition

In Red Wings Land

Detroit Red Wings’ Kris Draper, Claude Lemieux and the heated rivalry

His son rekindled the memory after a teammate showed him a clip of the hit on YouTube. Kris Draper’s career with the Detroit Red Wings was highlighted by four Stanley Cups and a post-retirement scouting job helping the Wings stock the rebuild. This edition of “Red Wings Revisited,” a series designed to distract while the sports world is on pause because of COVID-19, looks back to May 29, 1996, and the hit that ignited the rivalry with the Colorado Avalanche.

Steve Yzerman explains why Mathias Brome can make Red Wings - mlive.com

The Detroit Red Wings have not had much success recently with undrafted European free agents. Steve Yzerman hopes Mattias Brome ends that trend. The Red Wings signed Brome, a 6-foot, 183-pound left wing from Sweden, to a one-year entry-level contract in April. “I like his hockey sense, I like his competitiveness,” Yzerman said. “He’s not a Henrik Zetterberg- or Pavel Datsyuk-type of finesse player, he’s a worker with some skills and can contribute and make plays and finish a little bit. We’ll see if that translates in the NHL.

Yzerman, Trottier, Sakic debated for 'NHL's Who Wore It Best?'

The discussion centers on the three names listed above. Obviously many Detroit fans are going to be biased for Yzerman, but I think this is a case in which all three had great careers. Only speaking for myself, but I do like how the people in the article make a case for each of the three players. It could be my tendency towards not liking to rank things, but I view this more as “Here’s three great players who all wore the same number.”

