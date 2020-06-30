Quick Hits: The Changes Edition

In Red Wings Land
Detroit Red Wings cancel prospects tourney, move training camp
That won’t happen this September. The Wings announced Monday that the 2020 prospects tournament has been canceled, and that whenever training camp will be held, it will take place at Little Caesars Arena, not in Traverse City, as has been tradition since 1997. Add it to the list of things to blame on COVID-19, as the pandemic has forced changes to address health concerns.
The Wings plan to bring both back to Traverse City in 2021.
Around the NHL
NHL statement on Phase 2 testing
The National Hockey League today released the following statement on COVID-19 testing results:
The short version is that 15 of the 250 players who are participating in voluntary practices with their teams have tested positive under the NHL’s testing protocol. 11 other players who are not yet participating in the practices have also tested positive.
Not great, Bob.
