Quick Hits: The Changes Edition

Detroit Red Wings cancel prospects tourney, move training camp

That won’t happen this September. The Wings announced Monday that the 2020 prospects tournament has been canceled, and that whenever training camp will be held, it will take place at Little Caesars Arena, not in Traverse City, as has been tradition since 1997. Add it to the list of things to blame on COVID-19, as the pandemic has forced changes to address health concerns.

The Wings plan to bring both back to Traverse City in 2021.