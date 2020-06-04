Quick Hits: The Awards Edition

Moritz Seider’s pursuit of Red Wings’ job aided by long off-season - mlive.com

The franchise has not had a defense prospect with this much promise since Nicklas Lidstrom and Vladimir Konstantinov joined the team in 1991. Seider, the sixth overall selection in 2019, is highest Detroit has taken a defenseman since 1975, when Rick Lapointe was picked fifth.

Moritz Seider’s pursuit of a roster spot will be one of the main storylines of Detroit Red Wings training camp, whenever that may be.

NHL Awards Watch - Likely finalists, hipster picks, unfair snubs

Are the 24 teams that will play on this summer "playoff" teams? This might seem like semantics, but for awards like the Hart Trophy and the Jack Adams that are heavily influenced by the success of one's team, it's an important designation. Technically, teams have to be in the top-four round-robin tournaments or win in the qualification round to be considered "Stanley Cup playoff teams." But do you think a Jack Adams voter is going to strike John Tortorella from a ballot because the Columbus Blue Jackets were technically ninth in the East?

With the regular season done, it's time to survey the field for the major awards. In this edition of NHL Awards Watch, we'll predict the probable top three, shout out a hipster pick and lament a likely snub.

Keep in mind that the Pro Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) votes for the Hart, Norris, Calder, Selke and Lady Byng; broadcasters vote for the Jack Adams; and general managers handle the Vezina. Let 'em know your picks!