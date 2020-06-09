Quick Hits: The Make a Change Edition

In Red Wings Land

“Our mission is to eradicate racism and intolerance in hockey. We will strive to be a force for positive change not only within our game of hockey, but also within society. Although we will be independent of the NHL, we are hopeful that we will work productively with the league to accomplish these important changes. We believe in the importance of accountability in developing inclusivity and diversity for all involved in our sport, including fans and the league office.”

The incident with John Vanbiesbrouck is mentioned here as well. As a reminder, Vanbiesbrouck is still the Assistant Executive Director for Hockey Operations for USA Hockey:

John Vanbiesbrouck’s responsibilities include oversight of all of USA Hockey’s international efforts, including its men’s, women’s and sled programs as well as the National Team Development Program.

From the latest @rick_gibbons article on Melnyk's Organ Project: pic.twitter.com/QqGZb0Y23b — Graeme Nichols (@6thSens) June 8, 2020

RT'd it back in the fall, but here's an explanation for why the Organ Project put its efforts on hold. https://t.co/q3lxEQahnH — Graeme Nichols (@6thSens) June 8, 2020

*wonders if Sens and hockey Twitter could easily and quickly raise more than $5,000 for organ donation.



I bet we could. — Graeme Nichols (@6thSens) June 8, 2020

Rather than start a consolidated GoFundMe which would pull some funds from the pooled money, people can donate directly to the Trillium Gift of Life Network here: https://t.co/CAY5vdOCFc — Graeme Nichols (@6thSens) June 8, 2020

For tracking: Eugene Melnyk got a liver transplant after making a public plea about needing one and immediately afterward pledged to help raise awareness about being an organ donor. He pledged $100K to a charity dedicated to doing just that, gave less than $5K out of $1M raised, and cut the program off when he feels he wasn’t given enough credit for “raising awareness”

A Sens fan put this together and simply asked if they could collectively do better than the billionaire. I have no idea how much this will be by the time you’re reading this, but by the time I called it a night, they had more than tripled that amount.

Melnyk should be ousted.