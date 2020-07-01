Quick Hits: The Impressive Edition

In Red Wins Land

Detroit Red Wings' prospect Moritz Seider impresses Steve Yzerman

“Moritz had a real good year in Grand Rapids,” Yzerman said in his Zoom call following the June 26 draft lottery. “He will get an opportunity, whenever our season kicks off. He will get an opportunity to show he is ready to play. If he is ready to go, he will play. If not, he will spend a little more time in the American Hockey League. But he had a very good year and it’s encouraging to see the things that he did in his development.”

I wouldn’t be surprised to see Seider with Detroit for the majority, if not all, of the next NHL season, whenever that is.

In other news:

Swedish winger Albin Grewe (DET) 112th to #OHL team Saginaw.



Would be an interesting player if they manage to convince him to report. Maybe mid-season. #CHLImportDraft — Jokke Nevalainen (@JokkeNevalainen) June 30, 2020

Grewe was drafted by the Saginaw Spirit in the CHL Import Draft. He’s likely to start the season in the SHL, but as the tweet says, he could be a mid-season loan.

Around the NHL

Hub city search appears to be down to four - TSN.ca

It appears the NHL has narrowed its list of potential hub cities down to four. According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, Edmonton, Toronto, Las Vegas and Chicago appear to be the final considerations, meaning Los Angeles has fallen out of the running.

Las Vegas still being in the mix seems like a very bad idea to me.

Report: One anonymous NHL’er estimates 75 percent of players don’t want to resume season due to safety concerns

I was originally going to link to the Twitter thread mentioned here, but then RMNB had a good writeup on it. While I don’t have too much of a problem believing this, it’s important that this is the opinion of one NHL player, so there definitely need to be some grains of salt accompanying this info.

