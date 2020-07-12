Quick Hits: The Healthier Grass Edition

In Red Wings Land
Detroit Red Wings rebuild might get big boost from 2018 draft class, led by Filip Zadina - Freep
The 2018 draft saw the Wings cash in on the Tomas Tatar trade and use Vegas’ first-round pick into Joe Veleno, one of four picks the Wings made within the first 36 picks and among 10 total. Several of the draft picks figure to be a key part of the rebuild.
Hey remember when we drafted all these guys?
Around the NHL
Mike Green has informed #Oilers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Ken Holland that he will be opting out of the @NHL's 2020 Return To Play Program. https://t.co/dV241FVuyz— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 11, 2020
This also means that the pick traded to Detroit for Green's rights will be Edmonton's 2020 4th rounder. There was a condition in the deal that could have upgraded it to a 2021 3rd rounder based on playoff performance.— Jonathan Willis (@JonathanWillis) July 11, 2020
I don’t think any of us was expecting that pick to graduate anyway.
