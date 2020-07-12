 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quick Hits: The Healthier Grass Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
Rose garden on Karl-Marx-Allee Photo by Alexandra Schuler/picture alliance via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

Detroit Red Wings rebuild might get big boost from 2018 draft class, led by Filip Zadina - Freep

The 2018 draft saw the Wings cash in on the Tomas Tatar trade and use Vegas’ first-round pick into Joe Veleno, one of four picks the Wings made within the first 36 picks and among 10 total. Several of the draft picks figure to be a key part of the rebuild.

Hey remember when we drafted all these guys?

Around the NHL

I don’t think any of us was expecting that pick to graduate anyway.

