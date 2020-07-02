Quick Hits: The Let’s Go Shopping Edition

In Detroit Land

The brand’s Pucker Up pre-rolls are expected to hit Pincanna store shelves on Thursday in Kalkaska, Mich. The rolls also will be available for purchase at three additional retail locations across the state. They combine THC and CBD with a five-to-one ratio. “We’re excited to launch with the Pucker Up strain as this is the perfect plant profile for everyone to enjoy…even the novice,” McCarty says. “And, we’ve of course included CBD, to help us all chill out.”

For Detroit Red Wings, drafted fourth has been boom or bust

When Steve Yzerman makes the fourth overall selection in the2020 NHL draft, it will be the third time the franchise has picked at that spot. He himself was the most recent, selected in 1983. In this edition of the Detroit Red Wings Revisited, we look at the other No. 4 pick.

HSJ really reading the room of Red Wings fans and deciding to post about “the biggest bust” in team history, taken from the fourth spot. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Around the NHL

A few updates in tweet form:

Sources informing me NHL training camps, as speculated, will begin July 13. Also, any player arriving back to their playing city via commercial flight will have to immediately quarantine for seven days. @Sportsnet — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) July 1, 2020

I guess the standard 14 day quarantine is inconvenient to their timeline.

Some stuff to look forward to in modified CBA: Flat salary cap (unless changed, numbers were $81.5M next two years, $82.5M in 2022-23); cap on escrow (starting at 20 per cent next season, moving down after that); return to Olympics (pending agreement with IOC)... — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2020

This will mean next couple of seasons are going to be extremely tight for clubs without cap flexibility. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2020

Interestingly enough, Detroit is no longer one of the teams without cap flexibility. Why am I templing my fingers? No reason.