Quick Hits: The Let’s Go Shopping Edition

By Peter F.
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Detroit Red Wings Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

In Detroit Land

Former Detroit Red Wings Star and Stanley Cup Winner Launches Cannabis Brand - DBusiness Magazine

The brand’s Pucker Up pre-rolls are expected to hit Pincanna store shelves on Thursday in Kalkaska, Mich. The rolls also will be available for purchase at three additional retail locations across the state. They combine THC and CBD with a five-to-one ratio.

“We’re excited to launch with the Pucker Up strain as this is the perfect plant profile for everyone to enjoy…even the novice,” McCarty says. “And, we’ve of course included CBD, to help us all chill out.”

For Detroit Red Wings, drafted fourth has been boom or bust

When Steve Yzerman makes the fourth overall selection in the2020 NHL draft, it will be the third time the franchise has picked at that spot. He himself was the most recent, selected in 1983. In this edition of the Detroit Red Wings Revisited, we look at the other No. 4 pick.

HSJ really reading the room of Red Wings fans and deciding to post about “the biggest bust” in team history, taken from the fourth spot. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Around the NHL

A few updates in tweet form:

I guess the standard 14 day quarantine is inconvenient to their timeline.

Interestingly enough, Detroit is no longer one of the teams without cap flexibility. Why am I templing my fingers? No reason.

